Chippa United say they will be patient with hometown hero Daine Klate

Johannesburg — Chippa United and Daine Klate are a match made in heaven! Those were the sentiments of Chippa United’s executive director Lukhanyo Mzinzi who waxed lyrical about the pride of Gqeberha who’s recently been appointed as the club’s new head coach.

Born in the Windy City, Klate is one of the most decorated players in South African football after winning multiple trophies, including six titles during stints at SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits. But it was not only his historic success in local football that will make him, arguably, the youngest coach, 37, in the local top-flight next season for his hometown club. Klate is a holder of the Fifa B coaching license and is awaiting his Fifa A credentials after studying abroad, while he’s worked at various development structures at the club.

But it was with Chippa’s development team where he showed his coaching prowess, having also polished raw talents such as Azola Matrose who’s since joined Pirates as his troops established themselves among their peers. Despite the success, Klate's appointment as the club’s new head coach was not expected by many pundits who tipped Kurt Lentjies to be appointed on a permanent basis after saving the club from relegation last season. Mzinzi, however, conceded that, indeed, they were looking forward to retaining Lentjies before contract negotiations broke down, forcing them to look in the direction of hometown hero, Klate.

“We are quite excited that he took this responsibility and pressure of coaching in front of his family,” Mzinzi told IOL sport yesterday. “We think we are going to give him, if not more, the same support that we gave him in the DDC (DStv DIski Challenge) because there was a win from us. “He’s going to be the most qualified coach in the PSL. We’ve supported him since his studying days. If anyone will be supported best by this club, it’s going to be him.”

Apart from originating from the same city as Chippa, Klate appears to arrive at a right time when chairman Siviwe Mpengesi is not all about unleashing the dreaded axe on coaches. In the past, Mpengesi hasn’t shied away from firing coaches even before they had moved to their loft when results were not coming. Last season, a soft Mpengesi prevailed, with the club only having two coaches for the rest of the season, Gavin Hunt and interim Lentjies.

That was a huge improvement considering that Mpengesi had made 29 appointments in eight years before he appointed Hunt. “We are now patient with the results,” Mzinzi said. “We were continuing with Kurt until unforeseen circumstances.

“We know where we come from as a club. But in recent years, we are improving in that department. Although we are not saying we are the best. “We’ve had Daine Klate undisturbed for a number of years in the DDC. He had the freedom of choosing the players that he wanted. “No matter what people say, we know that we are improving. We met with Kurt not less than three times last week. But people will want to prove that further.”

The reserve league and top-flight are worlds apart, with the latter needing results week in and week in order to stay afloat and compete for trophies. But Mzinzi has maintained that they’ve promoted more players from the reserve league as they want to showcase the talent of the Eastern Cape. @Mihlalibaleka