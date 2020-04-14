Chippa want to shock the world like Leicester City

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

DURBAN - Chippa United want to be the Leicester City of South African football, says club boss Siviwe Mpengesi. Against all odds, Leicester reigned supreme in the Premier League in 2015/16, defying the odds to become English champions. This season, the Foxes are also on course to finish in the top four and qualify for the Uefa Champions League next season. Mpengesi, who is notorious for firing coaches like nobody’s business, said: “We want to see ourselves as a number four club after Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. In terms of the following and the interest, we are there among the top clubs. Our club has a huge following. I’m not only talking about people that are going into the stadium, but people who are sitting at home and people who are watching on television.” Chippa are celebrating their 10th anniversary and it’s been a roller coaster ride for the Chilli Boys in top-flight football.

“There are clubs who have been in the PSL for a while, but they don’t have the impact that we have among the masses in South Africa. We are the club of the people,” Mpengesi said.

“We want to be a Leicester City of South African football. We believe we can fulfil that goal if you look at the players we have at our disposal and the facilities we have and the following that we generate as a club.”

Right now though Chippa are involved in a relegation dog fight as they are 12th on the league standings with 26 points.

“It’s been a journey, we stayed one season in the Vodacom League, we stayed one season in the National First Division and then we were in top-flight football. The PSL approach is different. PSL is very difficult. It is all about maintaining the status if you are still new. But we understand it is the pinnacle in South African football,” Mpengesi said.