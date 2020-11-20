Chippa's Mothwa wants clean sheet against Stellenbosch
EAST LONDON - Chippa United captain, Veli Mothwa, vows to shut the door when his team meet Stellenbosch in a DStv Premiership game.The Chilli-Boys will be fighting for a second win of the season when they visit stubborn Stellies at Danie Craven Stadium at 15:30 on Saturday.
After three games, Stellenbosch is yet to register a win but will definitely use home advantage to get positive results. Chippa United is revved up after a stupendous 3-1 victor against Maritzburg United before FIFA break.
Speaking to the Eastern Cape media, Mothwa said there is a chance to come victorious against the Stellies if they concede in the game. "Our mission is to not lose the game and to look at getting the three points on offer," said the goalkeeper. "We have been emphasising on keeping things tight and on not conceding any goals. If we do that, we are capable of getting the win that we need.“
Before the recent break, Mothwa has led by example by producing five star performances. The captain knows but he is not complaining. "We can't complain much with the break that we had and the mood in the camp with the players has also been fantastic over the past few weeks heading to the match on Saturday," Mothwa said.
"It is good that we are going to this match on the back of a win, and also on an opportunity to work on our shortcomings from the first three rounds of the season,” concluded Mathwa.
Two important players, Riaan Hanamub and Frederic Nsabiyumva, who were away for a national duty have returned. After his team eked out a good performance against Team of Choice, Lehlohonolo Seema conceded that the game against Stellies will be very difficult at their home but promised to prepare well and fight for a win.
Pedro Mapela