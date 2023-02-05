Chippa's schoolboy error hands Stellenbosch victory on a plate

Cape Town — Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila said a lack of concentration cost his team dearly after they suffered a 2-1 Premiership defeat at the hands of a visiting Stellenbosch FC on Saturday. The match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium was headed for a draw, but then Stellenbosch grabbed a goal by recent signing Iqraam Rayners deep into injury-time to snatch victory.

Mammila said afterwards the goal came about because of “schoolboy errors” by his defence. “We gave away two points but, in this league, you can’t play like this,” said Mammila. “In the last five minutes were started losing concentration. We made schoolboy errors and we should have done better. “The keeper started making mistakes, as did the central defender and we just have to concentrate for 90 minutes. We need to work as a team and we must forget this match as soon as possible.”

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker said it was challenging working with a group of teenagers in the team. “We can’t get ahead of ourselves after our derby win because we have a young team,” said Barker. “Consistency with the youngsters is always a challenge. We were not at our best. From a football point of view, I think we were a better team, especially in the first half.

“I thought in the first half we were the better team in terms of creating chances. Second half they came out strong and credit to them. “They had some breakaway chances and we had some transitional moments. We persevered. It was a magnificent win, thanks to a great effort from the players and great commitment.” Stellenbosch made it two wins in a row in the Premiership and it elevated Stellies to 11th spot on the league standings. They will be targeting another victory when they face Swallows FC in the Nedbank Cup this Saturday.

The Chilli Boys are eighth on the standings, and they will be desperate for a victory when they lock horns with Motsepe Foundation Championship side Polokwane City next Tuesday. Meanwhile, SuperSport United claimed a 2-0 win over Cape Town City in a Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. At the post-match presser SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt was asked about his club signing Sundowns kingpin Andile Jali who could become a free agent at the end of the season.

“Do you think we can afford Andile Jali? I mean, I’d have to sell the whole team,” said Hunt. “I can’t afford him. I mean, I could take him tomorrow but I can’t afford him.” The teams will next be in action in the Nedbank Cup last-32, with SuperSport at home to Dondol Stars on Wednesday, while City host Royal AM in Athlone on Sunday.