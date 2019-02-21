Sizwe Twala of Kaizer Chiefs is looking to close in on the Golden Boot Award. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – As disappointing as it might be that Cape Town City lost their lead at the summit of the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) on match-day 12 of 15, Kaizer Chiefs might give them a lifeline when they go head-to-head with leaders Bloemfontein Celtic. On Saturday, Makhulong Stadium will host the decider of the MDC as Cape Town City battle against Polokwane City at 11am, and log leaders Celtic and Chiefs serve the main attraction at 1pm.

Chiefs are favourites against Siwelele considering they’ve won their last four matches against Chippa, AmaZulu, Polokwane City and the Citizens, and scored 15 goals.

The Soweto giants need the win to prove that it’s possible to get the results while playing beautiful football.

Moreover, what should scare Celtic is that Chiefs will aim to finish on a high note to commemorate former teammate, midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa, who was forced into an early retirement after a car accident left him as a paraplegic.

Sizwe Twala is looking to close in on the Golden Boot Award as he’s a goal behind Khanyisile Mayo who leads the competition's scoring charts.

Khanyisile Mayo is the current top-scorer in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC). Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Chiefs’ aspirations will do the Capetonians a favour more than it will help their own cause.

In the beginning it might have been a dream that they would challenge for the Diski but after holding their own, Cape Town City coach Richard Lovell instilled a sense of belief in the players. Zukile Kewuti, Nana Akosah-Bempah and Duncan Adonis rose to the occasion and produced the goods for the team.

They’ve had bumpy rides, losing to Mamelodi Sundowns, Golden Arrows, Celtic and Chiefs. Celtic dethroned the Citizens at the summit of the table through a 1-0 win in Mangaung.

Chiefs followed in denting those aspirations with a 3-0 win in the penultimate round, but Celtic squandered the opportunity to claim the league before this Saturday's round as they went down 2-1 to Baroka FC.

Should Siwelele fail to capture this season’s Diski Challenge title, it would be their third successive disappointment having been runners-up to Sundowns and Arrows in the last two seasons.

Their biggest frailty has been their leaky defence, as they fail to protect their lead especially in matches of high temperament. That was the case against Bakgaga.

Despite what happens in Tembisa, Siwelele will have to pat themselves on the back for giving their best on every match day despite the financial woes that have befallen the club in recent times.







