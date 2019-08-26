Surprise Ralani of Cape Town City. Photo: Luigi Bennett/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Surprise Ralani could be one of the key player for Cape Town City when they tackle Premiership pacesetters Kaizer Chiefs at Newlands Stadium tomorrow. (7.30pm - live on SuperSport). The 31-year-old leftwing came close to scoring his first goal of the season against champions Mamelodi Sundowns (1-1) last week while denying the Brazilians the winner with a goalline clearance.

His pace, movement and vision proved a handful for the home side’s defence.

One can expect much of the same as City look to hand Amakhozi back-to-back league defeats and unseat them at the top of the standings. As things stand on the log, unbeaten Chiefs have seven points from three games and hold a one-point lead over a chasing pack of four headed by Wits.

Sixth-placed City are unbeaten as well from the same number of games (one win, two draws) and on five points. Ralani says he’s pretty pleased with his performances but feels he can improve.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

“I always want to do better and help the team gain even more out of games,” he said.

“Coach Benni (McCarthy) believes in me like he does in all his players and pushes me to my limit believing that even at this stage of my career that I can be one of the best out there. That means a lot for me.

I’m very happy playing under him and very happy we understand each other as a player and coach. Even off the field he helps and listens where he can which to me is just great.”

Football Never Left Them 🇿🇦

Who will FINISH on top⁉️



🏆 #AbsaPrem

⚽ 💙 🆚 ✌️

📆 27 Aug |19H30

🎫 @Computicket

🏟️ DHL Newlands Stadium#iamCityFC 💙 pic.twitter.com/CIsULkUZU6 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 25, 2019

On his clearance to save the day against Sundowns, he said he had been on guard at the right corner post for all in-coming corner kicks and was lucky enough this time to be able to clear the ball and keep his side in the game. As for the showdown with Chiefs, Ralani says the coach has prepared the team well and that they were looking forward to having a go at the Glamour Boys.

McCarthy will have taken note of Chiefs’ performance against SuperSport which for most parts was out of the top drawer. Catching the eye were striker Samir Nurkovic and returning winger Khama Billiat.

Mike de Bruyn



