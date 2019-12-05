DURBAN - Thabo Nodada hopes his wonder strike against Orlando Pirates that earned the Cape Town City midfielder the Goal of the Month award for September and October will inspire his teammates.
He was formally presented with his award at the Citizens’ training ground in Hartleyvale on Monday.
Each of the goals selected during the monthly voting will go towards the list of goals that will be voted for the Absa-lutely Awesome Goal of the Season at the end of the season.
Nodada, rated by former coach Benni McCarthy as the consummate professional and good enough to play in any league in Europe, followed up his brace against SuperSport United with an absolute gem against Pirates during September.
The KwaZulu-Natal born 24-year-old picked up the ball 40m from goal on the left flank and on the charge dribbled past two Pirates players before beating goalkeeper Joris Delle with a thunderous drive that flew into the top corner of the net.