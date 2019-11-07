CAPE TOWN - City boss John Comitis says Jan Olde Riekerink is the right person to get the club back on track.
Dutch-born Riekerink was yesterday named as the new City coach, replacing Benni McCarthy who was fired on Sunday after winning just two of City’s last 18 games in all competitions.
Comitis said: “Jan and I have known each other for a long time and I felt he was the right person to bring in and get us back on track and realise our goals and aspirations. We made contact on Monday and yesterday we put pen to paper.
“It’s a major coup for us and now to get on with the job at hand. He’s a proven coach having plied his trade in Europe and brings that knowledge to our talented squad who are hungry to get back on the winning trail.”
