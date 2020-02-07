The Citizens have it all to lose up in Mpumalanga as they are a Premier League team while United campaign a division lower in the GladAfrica Championship. They are currently second-last in the standings.
But the knockout competition based on the English FA cup format has produced its fair share of shock results, such as last year when Championship side TS Galaxy downed mighty Kaizer Chiefs in the final.
Midfielder Nodada says a lot of smaller teams will have been spurred on by Galaxy’s success and will feel they have a chance of upsetting the big boys competing in the Premiership.
“When you play against these teams in the first round, you play against someone who wants your spot,” he said. “It’s going to be a difficult game with the heat. I’ve obviously had the chance to play there before when I was with Mpumalanga Black Aces, and, if it counts for anything, the last time I played there I got Man of the Match against Maritzburg United in the NC , so I’m pretty chuffed to go back.