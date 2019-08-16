Thamsanqa Mkhize has committed to Cape Town City for a further three years. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize will be staying at the Absa Premiership club for another three years after signing a new contract. Despite interest from overseas clubs, Mkhize 30-year-old player has decided to remain with the Citizens despite attracting interest from overseas clubs.

He was also named City's Player of the Year last season, helping them win the MTN8 competition.

OFFICIAL📝| Cape Town City FC are delighted to announce that Captain Thamsanqa Mkhize has signed a new three year deal with the club 💙 pic.twitter.com/96jZJcDAp8 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 15, 2019

The experienced defender is regarded as one of the top right-backs in the country that has resulted in him receiving regular call-ups to the South African team.

He played for Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

City start the defence of their MTN8 title when they take on Polokwane City at Newlands Stadium on Saturday (start at 3pm).

African News Agency (ANA)