CAPE TOWN – “What a shot from a young man with a big future in the game.” That was how Cape Town City chairman John Comitis described the goal from Gift Links which gave City a 1-0 win over SuperSport United on Saturday night.

The 20-year winger had been denied on a couple of occasions earlier by United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams before beating the keeper at his near post with a stunning strike that went in off the upright.

The Citizens move up three places to sixth in the standings on 23 points, while United slipped to seventh.

Table toppers Wits won 2-1 at Free State Stars to increase their points tally to 33 and the students are now five clear of Orlando Pirates, who twice had to come from behind to claim a share of the spoils in a 2-2 away draw with Highlands Park.

City amassed 16 points from their last seven matches which was more than any other team in the PSL and it won them the second Premiership’s Quarterly Q-Innovation award and R1.5m.

“The players who have been part of our campaign will share in R750 000,” said club chairman John Comitis. “And did you see Gift’s goal? What a shot!”

City were fortunate to win, as head coach Benni McCarthy pointed out.

“A tough, very tough game for us and I think you have to give United credit. They did the basics very well and their organisation was good, and it didn’t allow us to play well and produce the football we wanted to play.

“The New Year jitters still got us a bit,” he continued. “We were very fortunate that we were able to go into the break all-square, that was thanks to our opponents not being able to capitalise when they had us on the ropes.

“But then in the second half we started playing better, we needed to run it a bit more; everything was really static and we were slow to everything, but the minute we started moving around and creating spaces for us to receive the ball in, that’s when we were able to find lots of pockets for our front men Kermit (Erasmus), Siphelele Mthembu and Gift, and that’s when we were having joy.

“Also the changes that we made... the three guys coming in did what was expected of them. Gift’s goal was well-taken.

“It’s not easy to take it from the air and hit a first-time volley, so well done to him.

“We didn’t deserve to win this game, but we will take it.”

