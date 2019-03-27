Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy during the Cape Town City training at Athlone Stadium on 20 February. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – The bigger the challenge, the better Cape Town City seem to play. City love nothing more than to mix it with and beat the so-called heavyweights of South African football. They have seen off glamour clubs Kaizer Chiefs and PSL leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as former pacesetters Wits in the league this year, the three come-from-behind victories to cancel out first-round losses earned through sheer guts and determination.

It’s this kind of mindset that puts City in with a realistic chance of being the only top-tier team in with a shot at landing a treble this season.

Benni McCarthy’s charges have already been crowned MTM8 champions and now have their sights set on league and Nedbank Cup honours.

The Capetonians are fourth on the league standings and on Sunday are away to Chiefs in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup (3pm kickoff).

“We’ve been 150 percent focused on the Cup and look forward to the showdown with Amakhosi at the Mbombela Stadium,” said City assistant coach Vusili Manousakis. “They have home advantage and will have a strong crowd behind them, but that’s fine with us, we seem to raise our game for the big occasions and enjoy being tagged as the underdogs.

We played them in a pre-season friendly and won 1-0 away and then took a 4-1 beating in the first league game at Cape Town Stadium, before exacting our revenge at the FNB Stadium at the end of January thanks to a never-say-die attitude and an error from their side to win 1-0. But now it’s a one-off encounter and we haven’t planned to exit the competition.

It will be a hard game and we expect to feel pressure from the home side, who won’t sit back and allow us to dictate matters.”

City’s defence kept a clean sheet last time out in the goalless home draw with Polokwane City in the league which might tempt McCarthy to choose the same back four, with captain Thami Mkhize, Edmilson Dove, Ebrahim Seedat and Taariq Fielies the incumbents.

Mike de Bruyn