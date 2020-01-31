City looking to win on the road









“I’ve always rated my players. I love coaching them and they are producing the goods and growing as a team game by game,” said Jan Olde Riekerink. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix CapeTown City chairman John Comitis said at the start of 2020 that he wanted his team to be in the top-eight on the Premier Soccer League table by the end of the month. At the time his team were at the bottom of the pile ... Fast-forward to today and Comitis isn’t far off the mark with the Citizens up to 10th spot on the 16-team table after back-to-back victories. They will be in the top eight if they beat Maritzburg United at the Harry Qwala Stadium today (8pm kick-off). City have played five league games this month and won three. Comitis wasn’t too fazed about the lack of form before the change in fortunes.

He championed his new coach Jan Olde Riekerink saying he had the experience to lead the team to safety.

That the Dutch tactician has done after going winless in his first four games.

His charges are a lot fitter group than they were under his predecessor Benni McCarthy, and are getting the hang of his philosophy, the coach saying as much after two good performances.

“I’ve always rated my players. I love coaching them and they are producing the goods and growing as a team game by game,” said Olde Riekerink.

“There are things that are still a work in progress, like how we go about creating more goal-scoring chances.”

One player catching his eye is Keanu Cupido, who hadn’t made it in to his first team since taking up the job in October.

“Keanu filled in for suspended centre-back Taariq Fielies for the last game against Leopards and he did very good.

“He’s a young Under-23 player and you could see he’s played in this position before. He’s good in the duels, good in the moments to get in the midfield, good in defending the crosses, so I am happy with him,” said Olde Riekerink.

Fielies returns from a one-game suspension after picking up four yellow cards, so it will be interesting to see who the coach goes with.

City have to play their next three league games on the road, a tough task given their poor away record.

“The only thing we can do about this is win. I only start counting away games in 2020 and we’ve had one and lost at Kaizer Chiefs. But it’s not a problem, a mental thing, we are a good team and will aim for a point against Maritzburg at the very least. We’ll drop back more than usual and look to strike in the transition,” said Olde Riekerink.

Mike de Bruyn