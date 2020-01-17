CAPE TOWN – Since Benni McCarthy was sacked as head coach of Cape Town City for only winning twice in 18 games in all competitions the club has played a further nine matches in the PSL, seven under new Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink, and registered one win against then bottom-placed Baroka FC to go with three draws and three defeats.
The latest setback was a 3-0 defeat away to league leaders Kaizer Chiefs that dropped City to 13th place on the standings and a point above the relegation spot currently occupied by once third-placed Polokwane City.
McCarthy’s record for the first nine games of the league season delivered one win, five draws and two defeats. The former Bafana Bafana great was sent packing at the start of November and is currently in Scotland with his wife and family. No doubt he will feel that his run of results were the work of his under-performing talented squad that had been strengthened for the new season.
Olde Riekerink’s tenure has seen a team that once topped the goal-scoring charts now battling to find the back of the net and looking lost trying to implement the coach’s philosophy that has been hard to read from game one. Some of the club’s supporters have seen enough and vented their frustration on the club’s Facebook page calling for him to be fired.
This is unlikely to happen as Olde Riekerink has the full backing of chairman John Comitis who believes in his man and says he is going nowhere.