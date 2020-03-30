City on the right track, says satisfied Comitis

Cape Town City are playing good football again and will be a force to be reckoned with next year, says club chairman John Comitis. The Citizens have had good results this year and amassed 27 points from 23 games, good enough for 11th place in the Premiership standings. The Mother City-based team have had a taste of life at the foot of the table but three wins in their last five games before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus has put them back in contention for a top-eight finish. That would still be the club’s worst finish since their formation in 2016. They finished third in their debut season, fifth next time round and fourth last season. During that time they won two cup competitions, the Telkom Cup (2016) and MTN8 (2019). “To summarise, I think we went into the season having wobbled somewhat at the end of last season with one win in the last seven games. So it concerned me deeply as we started the season with one win in nine. It put us under tremendous pressure and we had to make coaching changes.

“It’s always difficult because you have a coach (Benni McCarthy) that’s done tremendously well and then things go wrong. And you have players that have entered into certain habits and accustomed to a certain way.

“You then get a new guy in (Jan Olde Riekerink) and it’s very difficult to turn it around and you have to really focus on the attitudes and camaraderie and obviously the professionalism of the player,” Comitis continued.

“It took us a couple of months to settle in but I can gladly say we’ve turned the corner with the coach and I think we are playing great football again and it’s certainly changed the results.

“We are still hopeful of a top-eight position and I think next season we will start off like a house on fire. I’m very satisfied with the way things have turned around. Credit must go to the new coach and to the backroom staff who chose to cooperate tremendously to get it to this level, and obviously the players that took on the challenge to make that step and make things happen again. Cape Town City are back on track.”

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC have parted ways with Dutch goalkeeper Boy de Jong due the Covid-19 virus.

De Jong joined the PSL club this season as their first-choice shot-stopper but this year lost his place to Lee-Raoul Langeveldt.

“The player did not want to leave the club," said Stellies coach Steve Barker. “However under the circumstances and having a young family he was concerned that he would not be able to go home for the foreseeable future. Both him and his wife have family back home and they were concerned. Fact that he wasn’t starting of late was not the reason for his departure.”

Mike de Bruyn