City will turn things around, says Comitis









Club chairman John Comitis (right) feels it’s a matter of time before his men turned things around. Photo: BackpagePix In only three seasons Cape Town City had developed a reputation as contenders for the league title. But this season they are fighting relegation. In their maiden season in top flight football they captured the Telkom Knockout crown, finished third in the league and qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup. The following season they finished inside the top eight bracket and bagged their second trophy last season when they lifted the MTN8. Club chairman John Comitis feels it’s a matter of time before his men turned things around. “I don’t want to talk too much. I want to do my talking on the field of play. We will turn things around. I have no doubt that we will be in a good state once again,” Comitis said.

City are fourth from the bottom on the log with 20 points after 18 matches.

“I have confidence in this team. We have to be patient. We can’t play like we do and don’t get results. Our hard work will finally show off. The coach is doing a good job,” he added.

Following a string of poor results, City fired Benni McCarthy towards the end of last year and replaced him with Dutchman, Jan Olde Riekerink.

The Citizens are still looking to beef up their squad in this transfer window. They have already acquired the services of midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane.

“We are looking at the market for two different players. We are also talking with some of the players whose contracts will be due soon. As soon as we are done we will release a statement,” Comitis promised.

The Mercury

