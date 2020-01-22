In their maiden season in top flight football they captured the Telkom Knockout crown, finished third in the league and qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup.
The following season they finished inside the top eight bracket and bagged their second trophy last season when they lifted the MTN8.
Club chairman John Comitis feels it’s a matter of time before his men turned things around.
“I don’t want to talk too much. I want to do my talking on the field of play. We will turn things around. I have no doubt that we will be in a good state once again,” Comitis said.