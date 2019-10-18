DURBAN - The only success Daylon Claasen has enjoyed in South African football came during his stint with Bidvest Wits.
The paradox, however, is that Claasen is now part of the plot to eject the Students from the Telkom Knockout tonight.
Claasen is now with Maritzburg United and is beginning to find the groove that saw him take South African football by storm a few years ago before moving to Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
Tonight at 8pm the Team of Choice have an affair with the Clever Boys at Harry Gwala Stadium in the last 16 of the TKO.
The former Bafana midfield maestro has vowed to help the Pietermaritzburg side progress to the next phase of the competition.