Claasen header fires Maritzburg into 4th spot

PIETERMARITZBURG – Don’t play Maritzburg United on a Friday night. They are simple unstoppable. You can park the bus like Polokwane City but they always find way to hurt you at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on a Friday night. They are undefeated in the past 19 encounters on Friday night in Pietermaritzburg. The atmosphere is intimidating at Harry Gwala on Friday nights as the venue is always packed and vibrant with song and dance from the supporters. It was the same movie that we've witnessed throughout this season on Friday nights. The victims were Polokwane this evening as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat. The hero of the home-side was Daylon Claasen who found the back of the net with a lovely header. Maritzburg, probed and probed until they found what they wanted from Claasen.

Maritzburg started the game with positive intent. Bongokuhle Hlongwane was looking to continue where he left off last week against Stellenbosch. However, he was selfish in the 8th minutes as he opted fora shot from distance instead of laying the ball in to the path of Pogiso Senoka who had made a telling run overloading from the right and side.

His attempt went over the bar and Senoka was livid.

Maritzburg were attacking with verve and fluidity. The only missing puzzle in their play was the finishing touch in the final third. They were making frequent final third entries on a consistent basis.

Overrated for who 🤔 https://t.co/U0ekY6HSlw — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) March 6, 2020

The visitors were forced to make a substitution before the interval after Mwenya Chibwe was injured. He was stretchered off and taken to hospital.

He replaced by George Chigova who made an instant impact after coming on as substitution. Keagan Buchanan delivered a dangerous looking free kick from the left and side into the box. The ball deflected off Charlton Mashumba but Chigova was at his best to prevent his striker from netting an own goal.

Chigova was working over-time after coming on as a sub. He denied Thabiso Kutumela with a spectacular save after he was picked up by Buchanan who delivered an exquisite ball in to the box from the right and side.

Jabulani Maluleke is a classy footballer. That's need no debate. He is a conductor in that Polokwane City midfield and very dangerous in standard situations.

The veteran midfielder found Nene with a quality square ball from the free kick on the right and side but his attempt sailed off target.

Polokwane were growing in confidence playing in dribs and drabs. In an attempt to collect the maximum points, Eric Tinkler introduced Gabriel Nyoni, Judas Moseamedi and Miguel Timm.

Game over! 🙌 Claasen's strike late on in the second half secures all three points for us at home. #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/rQSKAD3W4e — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) March 6, 2020

The goal finally came for the Team of Choice. Daylon Claasen rose the highest in the box to rattle the back of the net in the 82nd minute. Dan Morgan was the provider from the left and side and side from a corner kick.

Maritzburg are now 4th on the log with 39 points after 24 games. They are tied with the Buccaneers on the same number of points but separated by a goal difference.

