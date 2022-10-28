Clash of The Titans – A tactical breakdown of the Soweto Derby

Johannesburg – The 173rd Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates is set to take centre stage on Saturday at the FNB Stadium with a 3:30pm kick off. The managerial stance at both clubs has come under the spotlight since the beginning of the campaign, with Chiefs entrusting Arthur Zwane to captivate a new generation of potential Amakhosi stars.

For their opponents Pirates, it's been a matter of supreme organisation and tactical mastery as coach Jose Riveiro continues to instil formational discipline in the Buccaneers ranks. IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi provides a tactical breakdown of the Soweto Derby: 1. Understanding Attacking and Defensive Zones

Zwane has predominantly set up his side to play in a 4-3-3 formation, a decision that has proven to be incredibly fertile in the right zones with the right personnel. However, Pirates' 3-4-1-2 has been the main reason behind their defensive resilience and, in turn, their fast-paced work on the transition, with the wing play and work-rate of Deon Hotto and Thabo Monyane working well alongside the in-form Monnapule Saleng and Phillip Ndlondlo. If Chiefs are to get anything out of this match, their marauding full backs will have to time their running off the ball to perfection as Pirates are always ready to pounce in the spaces left on the wings.

Orlando Pirates player Innocent Maela says the conditions don't change for the Soweto derby, it's just like any other match. pic.twitter.com/LkENtYIcxk — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) October 28, 2022 2. Exploiting individual weaknesses

A huge chunk of Chiefs’ defensive frailties have come directly from errors caused by specific players in an attempt to either build up from the back, or a poor defensive effort. With a capacity crowd expected at the FNB stadium, individuals such as Siyabonga Ngezana, the sloppy Brandon Pieterson for Chiefs and the inconsistent Richard Ofori for Pirates, will come under instant pressure if they exhibit any lapses in concentration. The Soweto Derby is one of a few matches capable of deciding a player's future at either club, therefore exploiting the nerves of your opponents becomes key.

Kaizer Chiefs player Keagan Dolly says playing in the Soweto derby won't be a problem for his side, as there's always pressure on the 'Glamour Boys' to produce the results for their fans. pic.twitter.com/C9Un7MixKq — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) October 28, 2022 3. Midfield Shape and Numbers

The biggest battle of the day will undoubtedly be in midfield, as Chiefs trio Yusuf Maart, Njabulo Blom and Keagan Dolly will look to grab the match by the scruff of its neck. Their ideas and imagination will be put to the ultimate test as Pirates middleman Miguel Timm seems imperious at the money, breaking down play with relative ease and controlling the width, depth and tempo at which Riveiro likes to play. Perhaps Chiefs fans will hope their expected numerical advantage will work in their favour, as Pirates are expected to field a double pivot to guard the attempts of the Amakhosi trio.