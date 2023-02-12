Cape Town — Thembinkosi Lorch imposed himself spectacularly on the match as a second-half substitute and inspired Orlando Pirates to a 2-0 victory over All Stars FC in their Nedbank Cup last-32 clash at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday evening. The Motsepe Foundation Championship side held Pirates to a goalless first half, and deservedly so. All Stars were solid in defence and seldom allowed Pirates box entries despite their possession advantage.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lorch joined the action off the substitutes bench at the start of the second half. He needed some time to make his presence felt after an enforced lay-off since August last year. Around the hour mark, he sparked an attack in his own half and the ball was relayed upfield before he ran into position to make the scoring pass. About 10 minutes later he was again in the thick of things to make an assist which led to Pirates' next goal. All Stars coach Sinethemba Badela spoke highly of Lorch after the match.

"Look, we were not sure how ready Lorch was to play, and of course, a Lorch that’s on the pitch is good for South African football," said Badela. "You can see the quality, the movement in between the lines, how he turns, and he provokes the defenders to come at him, and the decision making. "I mean, he is a fantastic player. That is why the fans love him so much at Pirates, and that’s why the country is crying; why is he not playing, so that he can help the national team? To face players like him will only help our players."

Story continues below Advertisement

The next best Pirates performer was winger Monnapule Saleng, who scored the opening goal. This raises his tally to three goals in five games. He combined well with Lorch and was unlucky not to score in the first half. Saleng continues to grow in stature and he is going to be an important player for Pirates as they look to enjoy a run into the later rounds of the Nedbank Cup. Not far behind was Namibian Deon Hotto who used his pace well on attacking sorties out wide. He usually followed up his penetrative runs down the flanks with threatening crosses.

Story continues below Advertisement

The former AmaZulu captain Tapelo Xoki was a pillar of strength in Pirates' central defence. His positional play was sound and he offered cover when defenders around him allowed the opposing attackers to make headway into the final third. Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has been using his chance well although he was not fully tested. All Stars produced a stinging shot at goal in the first half but Chaine was alert to the danger and brought off an aerobatic save. Pirates will return to action on Friday when they host Maritzburg United in a DStv Premiership game at Orlando Stadium.