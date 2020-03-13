Classy Wits demolish Real Kings for a spot in the Nedbank Cup semis

DURBAN - Bidvest Wits on Friday night outclassed GladAfrica Championship outfit, Real Kings to advance to the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup. The Clever Boys trounced Kings 4-0 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals this evening at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont. The Nedbank Cup is the only missing puzzle in the list of achievements for coach Gavin Hunt right now. He has already amassed the Absa Premiership, MTN8 and the Telkom Knockout in his tenure as the head coach of the Clever Boys. George Sedwyn almost broke the deadlock for Real Kings in the 28th minutes. Edmore Chirambadare delivered an exquisite cross from the left and side but Brandon Petersen and Terrence Dzvukamanja threatened to score for the Clever Boys few minutes later.

He tormented Zukile Mkhize and Samuel Manganyi but his attempted shot sailed wide.

The stats tell a story in what was a comfortable win for @BidvestWits. ⚪️🔵 #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/roebc0u7ZP — Nedbank Sport (@nedbanksport) March 13, 2020

Dzvukamanja was causing a havoc on the left and side with his pace. Kings lacked concentration at the critical phase. Eva Nga headed Wits into the lead with a well-taken header. Elias Pelembe was the provider from the right and side.

Wits doubled their lead as early as minutes in the second half. Lorenzo Gordinho rose the highest in the box to notch up Wits' second goal. It was another goal conceded at the critical phase of the game for the GladAfrica Championship outfit. Pelembe was the provider.

Three minutes later, Wits killed the game off when Manganyi netted the own goal as he tried to block Dzvukamanja's shot. His unfortunate clearance ended up on the back of his own net.

Two goals were netted in the 10 minutes of the second half. However, Kings never gave up as they continued to play with purpose.

Wits showed their class when Dzvukamanja put the icing on cake with the fourth goal of the night for the Clever Boys in the 68th minutes.

Another day, another man of the match award. 🏆



Elias Pelembe. 👏🏾 #Nakanjani pic.twitter.com/FpPkOunRrA — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) March 13, 2020

The Mercury