Clayton Daniels hopes fans return can ease Maritzburg United’s relegation worries

Durban - Maritzburg United are in familiar position on the DStv Premiership Log going into the final seven games of the season, having been in and around the relegation zone in recent years as well but avoiding the drop each time. The Team of Choice welcomes fellow relegation candidates and strugglers Swallows FC to the Harry Gwala Stadium on Tuesday evening in an 8pm kick off.

Story continues below Advertisment

The home side's next encounter carries significant weight as they currently hold 12th place on the log, a mere four points away from their next opponents Swallows. ALSO READ: Maritzburg United’s Travis Graham’s home burgled, career jerseys stolen Clayton Daniels, a veteran of the local league and one of the most important figures in the Maritzburg dressing room has expressed his delight at having the fans back in the stadium as they look to ease their relegation worries and move further away from the danger zone.

"This game is a six-pointer for us because we're playing a team that's also in the relegation zone so we know it's gonna be a difficult game but we're gonna do everything we can to get maximum points," he said. "It's very important for us that our supporters come back into the stadium at this point, we need that extra boost and spirit. Hopefully we can make them happy as well and get all three points against Swallows." The Dube Birds are in a bit of pickle themselves at this stage of the season, a great contrast to their form of last season that had them fighting for CAF Champions League positions in the final ten games of the season.

Story continues below Advertisment

ALSO READ: ’Maritzburg United needed a break as relegation battle heats up,’ says Rowan Human The Soweto based club are on a terrible run that they will look to halt against Maritzburg. Coach Dylan Kerr's men have won just one of their last nine games in the league, the last an embarrassing 4-2 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at home. Swallows' biggest obstacle this season has been finding the back of the net. They are the league's lowest scorers this season having managed just 13 goals in the 23 games they've played.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Soweto giants scored 31 goals last season, 11 of those coming from their leading marksman Ruzaigh Gamildien but the forward has been disappointing this campaign, scoring just his third goal of the season last time out against Sundowns. Coach Kerr and his boys have an opportunity to move out of the relegation zone with a rare away victory in Kwazulu Natal when they meet Maritzburg who they can go just a point off in 12th place. @SmisoMsomi16