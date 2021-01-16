Clayton Daniels is not in the Lions den at Maritzburg United

DURBAN - A rejuvenated Maritzburg United will be eyeing a third consecutive league win when they make the short trip to Durban to face off against AmaZulu at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium tomorrow. The Team of Choice who have delivered improved performances since the appointment of Ernst Middendorp as their coach will enter the game on the back of morale boosting victories over Bloemfontein Celtic and Kaizer Chiefs. Veteran defender Clayton Daniels who joined Maritzburg during the festive season break will be playing in his first KZN derby. The 36-year-old has been impressive in both of the club's victories. "On the field I'm settling in well though I'm still working on it off the field. I'm happy that the guys have picked up six points from our past two games but there is still a very long way to go," said Daniels who has previously played in the top-flight for the now defunct Ajax Cape Town, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bloemfontein Celtic and most recently SuperSport United. The Cape Town-born former Bafana Bafana international believes that there is a good environment at the Team of Choice which is aiding their improved performances on the field.

"I can see that the technical team, physiotherapists and gym staff and coaches are all very professional. It's good to see that there is a certain level of professionalism within the club. I'm happy to be here," added Daniels.

Daniels said that though he had other offers after leaving SuperSport, choosing Maritzburg was an easy decision, having previously worked with coach Middendorp at Bloemfontein Celtic.

"Because I know some of the players here and the coach (Middendorp) who insisted that I come, it was an easy decision for me after he called me as I've worked with him before and know his work ethic," said Daniels.

AmaZulu have struggled for consistency this season. Whilst Benni McCarthy's side have shown bright moments at times, they struggled in terms of converting their chances in their 1-0 defeat on Wednesday.

It is vital that Usuthu's attacking players do not develop a habit of being too over-reliant on Augustine Mulenga and Luvuyo Memela who have scored eight out of the teams 12 goals so far this season.