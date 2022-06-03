Clayton Daniels, Nazeer Allie among eight players who were released by Maritzburg United

Durban - Maritzburg United have confirmed the release of at least eight players amongst them veterans Clayton Daniels and Nazeer Allie after yet an indifferent DStv Premiership campaign.
"We would like to thank all the players for their efforts and contributions and wish them every success in their future endeavours," the club statement read.
"The club will make announcements when our new acquisitions have been finalised ."
ANNOUNCEMENT— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) June 3, 2022
Maritzburg United FC would like to thank all the listed players for their contributions in the club and wishing them all the best in thier future endeavors. #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/Eq0j2jkeED
The Team of Choice Head Coach Ernst Middendorp was not mute about his desire to refresh his group following another turbulent season that required a final day victory against relegated Baroka to secure their top flight status.
Middendorp's men endured a rather difficult season following the loss of players like Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Thabiso Kutumela. The pair were important figures of this sides attack and their goal contributions were felt the hardest as Maritzburg slumped to a 14th place finish.
The Kwazulu Natal based club's highest ever finish was fourth and was achieved in the 2018/2019 season when the likes of Fortune Makaringe and Sphesihle Mkhize were led by now Buccaneers coach Fadlu David.
The German mentor highlighted his intention to revolutionise the mentality around the club and will be looking to contest higher up in the table.
List of players released :
1.Nazeer Allie
2. Steven Pereira
3. Tato Lesoma
4. Riyaaz Ismail
5. Clayton Daniels
6. Phumlani Ntshangase
7. Lucky Baloyi
8. Ryan Rae