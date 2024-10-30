Clinton Larsen vows Magesi FC will bring the fight to Kaizer Chiefs in high-stakes league clash

Magesi FC head coach Clinton Larsen says they won’t stand back when they take on Kaizer Chiefs in a Betway Premiership encounter in Polokwane on Wednesday. After starting the new season well, Chiefs have come crashing back down to Earth with back-to-back losses in the league, and will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they face the newly promoted Magesi.

However, they will have a fight on their hands judging by Larsen’s fighting talk ahead of the game. “It’s a tough game... When you look at Chiefs’ performance against SuperSport United, they were ruthless,” Larsen said, according to FARPost. “They have quality players in every position, from Njabulo Blom, [Rushwin] Dortley, [Ranga] Chivaviro and Yusuf Maart. It’s a team filled with so much quality.”

Despte Kaizer Chiefs’ quality all over the park, Larsen said they were ready to take the game to Chiefs in order to walk away with the three points. “As Magesi, all we’re looking for is an honest performance from the team; it’s a disciplined performance to make sure that we make life uncomfortable for these superstars. “The only way to do that is to work your socks off. We need to run more than they do and tackle more than they do. Arrive at their box more than they do ours. If we do those things consistently well, we’ll always have a chance to win football matches.”