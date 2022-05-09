Clubs should hire coaches who know where local players come from, says Kaizer Chiefs’ Arthur Zwane

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane finally got a tune out of his players, at the right time too, as Amakhosi went pound for pound with champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday evening. The Glamour Boys produced arguably their best performance of the season as they displayed high energy and quality going forward along with aggression and resilience in defense.

Zwane, along with Dillon Sheppard, took over from Stuart Baxter a month ago, and after starting off rocky, the pair seem to be pulling the right strings, managing a win against Marumo Gallants and probably should've won against Sundowns as well if Keagan Dolly had converted an 85th minute penalty. Zwane, or '10111' as he is known, has been with Chiefs for nearly two decades now having been a player and coach at development level. He revealed to the media after their draw against Sundowns that more PSL Clubs should look at employing local coaches because they present greater perspective on and off the field. "We need to empower our own people, we have to groom our own people. We need local coaches at clubs like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and give them a little backing and patience," he said.

"We are dealing with sensitive issues as a country and you need coaches that understand where these players come from if we want things to change for the better, whereas foreign coaches might take that for granted ."

"For example, in my time coaching the development team, I would find that a certain player has a problem with their ancestors and if the coach isn't aware of such then they might take it for granted," said Zwane. "If any team brings in a coach from Europe, then that coach should be open to adapting to the various cultures in the country and not to try and change everything about it." @SmisoMsomi16

