Cape Town - If one has to believe co-coach Vasili Manousakis, Richards Bay haven't a snowball’s chance in hell of defeating Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, on Tuesday evening (kick-off 7.30pm). Manousakis said his team are massive underdogs, and no-one expects them to defeat the defending Nedbank Cup champions Sundowns. He feels the team will thrive without the weight of expectation and will run full tilt at the champs without the fear of losing.

Story continues below Advertisement

"This game against Sundowns comes at the right time because the last three games were not good for us," said Manousakis. "We collected two out of nine points. Being where we are on the Premiership log weighs heavily on our players. "Now we have a cup game, and there's no weight on our shoulders. Nobody is giving us any chance of winning, and it might be our best chance to redeem ourselves.

ALSO READ: Walking barefooted will keep Cassius Mailula grounded, says Rhulani Mokwena "We are aware that Sundowns are currently the most formidable team in the country. "The game will be tough, but we are not going there to sit back.

Story continues below Advertisement

"At the beginning of the season, we were overwhelmingly considered the club to get relegated this season, but we have defied the odds and managed to grind out mostly winning results. "We are not expected to win against Sundowns, and that removes the pressure from our shoulders. "The only way to beat them is to go at them and try to hit them with a counter. They commit many numbers up front and play a high press. If we can manage to bypass the first press, there's so much space behind them, and we will utilize that in order to win. We will definitely go for it (a win)."

Story continues below Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns soar while Kaizer Chiefs battle for goals - What we learned from the weekend's DStv Premiership action Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has acknowledged that any team can stop their winning run but he feels they are the toughest side to beat. He said they aim to keep winning when they face Richards Bay.

"We don't have a God-given right to win football matches," said Mokwena. "We can't win all the time, but we try to win because it's the objectives we set for ourselves. "You have to earn the right to win, and we do that by preparing well, being humble, and staying grounded.