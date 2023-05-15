Cape Town - From Arthur Zwane’s dangerous escape to the dress rehearsal for the Nedbank Cup final, here are the five talking points of the weekend's DStv Premiership action. 1 Coach Arthur Zwane, AmaKhosi's public enemy No 1

Police and security escorted Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane off the field following his post-match TV interview after his side lost 1-0 to SuperSport United at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday. As he started his walk towards that tunnel to the dressing rooms, all hell broke loose as objects came raining down on Zwane. These hooligans have had enough of Zwane, who had just overseen the club's worst season in the PSL era. Never have Chiefs lost as many as 11 matches in a season.

2 Coach Gavin Hunt hits Chiefs’ sweet spot Two seasons ago, Gavin Hunt, one of the PSL’s most revered coaches following his championship successes over the past decade, was shown the door by Kaizer Chiefs. He was a few months into his three-year contract, but a string of poor results in the domestic arena was his undoing.

However, during this time, he guided Chiefs through Africa and against all odds, the team reached the CAF Champions League final. On Saturday, Hunt's SuperSport defeated Chiefs 1-0, and that was end of Chiefs' hopes of playing in any CAF competition next season. At the post-match interview Hunt said: "Three points never tasted so sweet.”

There were a few Chiefs fans who welcomed the defeat because it dented the hopes of arch-rivals Orlando Pirates of qualifying for the Champions league.

3 The chips are down Chippa's for 'Chilli Boys' Chippa United boss Chippa Mpengesi, the master of hiring-and-firing coaches, will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat to save his team from relegation. After TS Galaxy hammered Chippa United 4-0 at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, the threat of relegation looms larger than ever. The Chilli Boys remain second from bottom in the standings, although Maritzburg United (16th) went level with them and Marumo Gallants (14th) on 29 points following a 1-0 victory over Stellies at the Harry Gwala Stadium. 4 Maritzburg win but still need a miracle for Team of Choice to avoid the dreaded drop

Maritzburg United's hopes of avoiding relegation hangs by a thread even after they defeated Stellenbosch at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday. Their total of 29 points will be their tally this season because they play champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their final Premiership match and cannot dream of even coming away with draw, never mind a win ... 5 Sea Robbers blind-sided on home soil by Sekhukhune

It was deemed to be a curtain raiser to the Nedbank Cup final and Orlando Pirates, who are chasing a CAF Champions League slot, were expected to win in canter against unfancied Sekhukhune United. Everything went to script when Pirates opened the scoring after 31 minutes. But then Sekhukhune equalised eight minutes later. Even though Pirates dominated with 72% of the possession they never recovered from the 39th minute setback and were forced to share the spoils. That result will spice up the Nedbank Cup final. @Herman_Gibbs