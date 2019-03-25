Benni McCarthy, coach of Cape Town City, has a chance of winning three title this year - he is still in the league race, the Nedbank Cup and has already won the MTN 8. Photo: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix

DURBAN – There's no disputing that Benni McCarthy is a born winner. The current Cape Town City boss has lifted multiple trophies during his illustrious career as a player. He really enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in his glittering career both locally and abroad. McCarthy is still the only Uefa Champions League medallist from South Africa.

McCarthy is now on the verge of winning a treble with the Citizens. City are still in the tittle race and they will face Kaizer Chiefs in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday at 3.30pm.

They have already delivered the MTN8 triumph in to their trophy cabinet this season when they defeated SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban at the start of the season to be crowned champions.

The all-time leading goalscorer for Bafana Bafana is in his second season as a head coach. Last season he reached the final of the MTN8 but succumbed to Matsatsantsa A Pitori. He also guided City into the Top 8 which they managed to capture.

The Citizens are three points behind the log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns. They are fourth on the log with 40 points after 24 games, while the Brazilians are at the summit with 43 points after 23 games.

McCarthy and his troops will lock horns against Lamontville Golden Arrows, Bloemfontein Celtic, Highlands Park, Chippa United, Orlando Pirates and Black Leopards in their last six league matches.

They have every opportunity to reign supreme come May if they can stay consistent, so their fate is on their own hands.

Obviously they will need Sundowns to drop points but three points is not a massive gap especially if you take in to consideration that they still have to play their sworn rivals, SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates.

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy celebrates after the Absa Premiership 2018/19 game between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns at Athlone Stadium. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

It will be huge achievement for McCarthy if he was to succeed in his quest to capture an unprecedented treble.

It won’t be elementary though. They still have to dispatch Chiefs in the last eight of the Nedbank Cup and see who they will be pitted against in the semi-finals.

However, it is possible.

McCarthy won a treble during his short stint with the Bucanneers. He was a vital cog in that vintage Pirates side that delivered back-to-back trebles. His important strikes played a pivotal role in the Bucanneers accomplishments in 2011/12.

The Sea Robbers lifted the MTN8, Telkom Knockout and the league with the red hot McCarthy securing the treble for the Bucs.

He notched up a brace in the last league game against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban as they emerge as 4-2 winners on the day and lifted the trophy.

They needed victory in the last game to win the title. Moroka Swallows were hot on their heels.

McCarthy will be hoping that this season will also go down the wire in the title and thrive on the last day and get that treble.





