Coach Jose Riveiro 'super optimistic' Orlando Pirates will turn the corner

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates’ coach Jose Riveiro says he’s “super optimistic” that they’ll find the breakdown of teams after failing to score for three matches in a row. Pirates went into the international break high on confidence after beating TS Galaxy 2-0 at home, showing signs of improvement in their scoring abilities.

Story continues below Advertisement

Those expectations took a notch up after they signed striker Kermit Erasmus from Mamelodi Sundowns and Phillip Ndlondo from Marumo Gallants. But Pirates failed to score upon their return as they drew 0-0 with Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final first leg even though they had four shots on target.

They were expected to build from that match going to Polokwane on Tuesday night, only for them to suffer a 2-0 loss against Sekhukhune United. After two winless games, Pirates were tipped to turn around their fortunes on Saturday at home. But instead they drew 0-0 with rookies Richards Bay.

Story continues below Advertisement

After failing to score and win in three successive matches, Riveiro has come under criticism from ‘the Ghost’. But he’s optimistic they’ll turn the tide. “I am a super optimistic person. And I am sure that the breakdown is coming very soon,” Riveiro said after his team’s draw with Natal Rich Boys. “The moment we get the confidence and determination to start games like we did today, in a consistent way, we are going to be at the top, if not close.”

Story continues below Advertisement

After Saturday’s draw, Pirates remained fourth on the log with 15 points, four behind leaders Sundowns. The Spaniard has predicted “an interesting fight this season”. But that they are dominant in key areas gives them hope they’ll find the breakthrough. “[I’m] Not [worried] at all. Like I said, it’s a tough competition. You can see how difficult it is to win one game in the league or score one goal,” Riveiro said.

“Nobody is getting easy wins. We are still in the first part of the competition and October is going to be long for everyone in the league as well. “We are still having problems capitalising in our offensive phase in terms of goals. And that’s what keeps us far from being more consistent as a team. “But that we are a very competitive team in every phase of the game, pin the opponent in their box, defend well and in transitions, makes me positive.”