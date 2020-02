Coach relieved after first Usuthu win in 2020









Amazulu FC coach Jozef Vukusic was a relieved man following his team’s maiden victory of the year at the weekend. Photo: BackpagePix Amazulu FC coach Jozef Vukusic was a relieved man following his team’s maiden victory of the year at the weekend. Usuthu were languishing at the bottom of the table without a victory in the new year and with no goals in three league matches. But Bongi Ntuli rose to the occasion once again, inspiring Usuthu to a 1-0 victory against their direct rivals Polokwane City at Jonsson Kings Park on Sunday. “The win was the most important today,” Vukusic said after the game. The coach couldn’t afford to slip up against Polokwane, otherwise his job would have been on the line.

Usuthu leapfrogged Polokwane on the standings and are now three points clear of the side from the Limpopo capital with 20 points after 21 games.

“Winning today was a huge step for us (in our pursuit of avoiding relegation). I’m happy,” said the AmaZulu coach.

“I hope that we will win everything. This is the first step towards that. Our objective is to be safe,” he added.

But it will a mammoth task to win all their remaining games.

They still have to compete against the likes of Lamontville Golden Arrows, Kaizer Chiefs, Chippa United, Bidvest Wits, Bloemfontein Celtic, Black Leopards, Stellenbosch FC and Highlands Park.

“We’ve won the game as a team and that was important. The attitude was good,” Vukusic elaborated.

“We worked well for each other. That is what can win you games. It will be important for the next game as well.

“Of course, we will discuss some mistakes, technical and tactically issues.”

Usuthu will require that fighting spirit in their last few games. The relegation dogfight is set to fire and it is likely that it will go down to the wire.

AmaZulu have suffered relegation four times in the Premier Soccer League era.

They will battle it out with the likes of Polokwane, Leopards, Baroka FC, Chippa and Stellenbosch.





The Mercury