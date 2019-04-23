JOHANNESBURG – Sitting on either side of the dug-out at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night will be two coaches that have had previous stints at both clubs. That will be the situation when Kaizer Chiefs host Golden Arrows in an Absa Premiership clash (start at 7.30pm) with Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp having coached Arrows in 2011 and with Abafana Bes’thende’s Steve Komphela in charge of Chiefs between 2015 and 2018.

Despite the recent inclement weather Chiefs fans will be up for this match and are still buzzing following their team's 4-2 win over Chippa United on Saturday, which saw them reach the Nedbank Cup final.

But Chiefs fans will also be seeking some sort of revenge. The last time these two teams met in December at Princess Magogo Stadium, Chiefs lost 2-1.

Despite the Nedbank Cup triumph, there will be a certain amount of trepidation among Chiefs fans as they have not won any of their last three League matches with a 1-1 draw against Black Leopard another disappointing result.

This has left Chiefs in no man's land and seventh on the league standings - three points behind sixth-placed Cape Town City, who have a game in hand.

Arrows also have their problems after crashing out of the Nedbank Cup 3-1 to National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy in a semifinal clash on Saturday.

However, their League form is better and they are currently on a three-match unbeaten run in the league having drawn 1-1 with AmaZulu in their last game.

Arrows are in ninth spot and both teams are left with four matches to go this season.

