Coachless Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chief to Ntsako Makhubela

CAPE TOWN - ORLANDO Pirates may not have a coach, but they have been very active in the transfer market over the last 24 hours with the addition of Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah and Golden Arrows midfielder Ntsako "Neverdie" Makhubela to their squad. Peprah signed from King Faisal FC on a straight three-year deal, while the Buccaneers beat arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs to the impressive Makhubela.

The Joburg-born midfielder played a pivotal role in powering Arrows to a surprise fourth-place finish last season, having been a regular starter for Abafana Bes'thende. The 27-year-old will be reunited with his former Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi, who also left the KwaZulu-Natal side at the end of last season to join Pirates’ technical team. Makhubela is renowned for his impressive dribbling skills and will hope to bring that flair to the Buccaneers.

He has, however, endured criticism for possibly over-elaborating at times, but Makhubela is adamant that he will continue to express himself. "It is the culture of SA football and if you are a player you just have to use what you have,” he previously stated. "The likes of Neymar and Ronaldinho are not criticised. If we are trying to express ourselves then it is a problem. I don't see it as a problem, nothing will stop me from doing it again.