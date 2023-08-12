The discerning eye would have picked up on the ‘cold vibes’ between Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela at the MTN8 official launch in Randburg on Thursday. Previously co-coaches at Mamelodi Sundowns, the two have now become adversaries since Komphela’s move to Moroka Swallows.

And ahead of their maiden clash in the season-opening knockout competition at the Lucas Moripe Stadium this afternoon (3pm kick-off), indications at the SuperSport studios were that there’s no love lost between the two. Granted they were both very complimentary of each other’s teams during the individual interviews with media – Komphela describing Sundowns as having “evolved“, while Mokwena waxed lyrical about Swallows being a “difficult, strong team with good players”. Yet the uninformed would have been surprised to be told the two had previously worked together and won trophies galore at Sundowns, merely from observing them at the event.

Mokwena, who took over the head coach position at Sundowns midway through the season – having previously shared the responsibility with Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi – was among the early arrivals at the media event. He greeted those he found there, firmly shaking the hands of and hugging both Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Molefi Ntseki. He had also greeted both Steve Barker (Stellenbosch FC) and Eric Tinkler (Cape Town City) enthusiastically, and was animated when he acknowledged the captains of the other clubs present.

When Komphela arrived, the two coaches merely greeted – a quick handshake – but there was neither a hug nor a laugh. Even when they posed for a picture flanking the trophy, they did not shake hands before and after. When Komphela joined Swallows, he told this writer he had to leave because he felt surplus to Mokwena’s requirements. “My contract with Sundowns was three years plus one, the year of an option. But with the head coach (Mokwena) wanting his own people, you got a feeling you are not going to be part of the plans going forward, and thus the Swallows adventure became appealing.”

Ordinarily, Sundowns would be 100% favourites to beat Swallows. But now that the Birds are led by a coach who knows a lot about Sundowns, the result cannot be a foregone conclusion. Speaking to the media, Komphela gave the impression of a man who knows what to expect. “Sundowns have evolved. There are certain principles they still subscribe to, but they have complicated them a bit. You need to look at all these pictures (of Sundowns’ playing patterns), but don’t be blurred by the movement of certain individuals and players,” said Komphela.

“Look at the frame and the principle. Such models exist universally, and you just need to be aware of them.” Mokwena was more up front with his expectation: “I watched them against Arrows, an interesting game, (they had) flexible organisational forms.

“Also (against) Cape Town City, they made changes, but they were very aggressive with their fullbacks and some interesting pictures that we saw. It’s going to be difficult to break them down and to get the result.” He was open too about the fact they will have to be a little creative, given that Komphela could have their number.