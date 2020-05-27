Comitis: Makola is very much in Citizens’ plans

Cape Town City have shown faith in veteran Mpho Makola by extending his contract. The midfield general joined the Citizens from Orlando Pirates at the start of the season. He signed a one-year deal with the option to extend his stay for another season at the Cape Town-based team. Speaking to Independent Media, City chairman John Comitis, indicated that Makola would remain at the club next season.

“Mpho is very much in the plans (of the club). He has done consistently well for us and we are waiting to see when we will resume action. We are not in a hurry, we will take it slowly,” Comitis said.

Makola has featured regularly in City’s lineup after joining the club to fill the gap of Teko Modise, who retired at the end of last season.

The playmaker is maturing like a fine red wine and is now a vital cog for City in midfield. His contribution is so immense that the club was ready to fight tooth and nail for him when he was banned for six months after manhandling referee Abongile Tom.

City appeal was upheld and Makola is now eligible to play again.

At 34, Makola is still going strong. His experience will be vital for City, especially in guiding the club’s rising stars like Thabo Nodada and Craig Martin.

While City have extended Makola's contract, the club have decided to part ways with Siphelele Mthembu.

Since the departure of coach Benni McCarthy, Mthembu has struggled for game time.

Comitis explained that the decision to release Mthembu before the end of his contract was an amicable one. He played a pivotal role last season when City lifted the MTN8 at the expense of SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“We agreed to terminate his contract – it was up (for renewal) in June. We agreed on a early termination because there are no games and he wasn’t playing. We have given him enough time to search for his new home,” Comitis stated.

The termination means that even if PSL action does resume, Mthembu won’t be playing of City. He is now a free agent and will be hoping that suitors will be lining up for his services.

The KwaZulu-Natal born marksman has developed a reputation of a journeyman. He has played for several clubs in his career. Mthembu started his career at Pirates before he went on to play for Bloemfontein Celtic and Platinum Stars. He also had a stint with Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars.

During the early stage of his career, Mthembu was the talk of the town in South Africa football when Amakhosi and the Buccaneers were battling for his signature. The tug of war between the two giants resulted in the matter being settled by the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) where the Sea Robbers won the case.

The big forward has, over the years, failed to justify what the big tussle between Pirates and Chiefs was all about.

