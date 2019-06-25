John Comitis had opened up about his ambition of winning the league title. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – City have set their sights on winning their maiden PSL title. The Citizens were formed three seasons ago, but they have now became a formidable force in South African football. In their three years of existence, City have captured two trophies (the Telkom Knockout and MTN8).

City chairman John Comitis had opened up about his ambition of winning the league title.

“Why are you dancing around? We have to win it. What’s the story? We’ve had even trials now. We’ve tried it once, we’ve tried it twice and we’ve tried on a third occasion. We have to go and win it,” Comitis explained.

City face a huge task in dethroning reigning league champions Mamelodi Sundowns. The Brazilians are on the roll having won back-to-back titles. They will be gunning for a third league triumph on the trot next season. City have to work diligently if they are to give Sundowns a run for their money. It won’t be elementary as they finished fourth last season. In their debut season in top-flight football they finished third on the log.

“That’s our objective, it is to win the league. We don’t want to be a team that says, we want to be there and there. In terms of intentions and capacity, in terms of the players that we have and the knowledge we have, we have no choice but we have to go for it,” Comitis added.

City have acquired the services of Abbubaker Mobara from Orlando Pirates. They have also parted ways with Judas Moseamedi and Kwanda Mngonyama who have both joined Maritzburg United.

“We are not intending to release any players. The players that have gone, are the ones that will be leaving the club,” Comitis said.

Midfielder Thabo Qalinge has also been linked with City, but Comitis denied reports that they are interested in his services.

“These players come from a very high level. Financially as well, they are not cheap. We’ve got players that are doing well in that position.

We have to be careful how we integrate players in to the squad. It is not just about signing a good player. We know that he is a good player, but it is not about that. It has to be good timing from us. I can’t have four right sided players. I can’t do that.

I have to be careful of how we balance things,” Comitis said.

