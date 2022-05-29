Comment: Mamelodi Sundowns will continue to dominate

Johannesburg - Manqoba Mnqithi was not his usual calm figure at the bowels of the Royal Bafokeng Sport Palace on Saturday night, placing his hands between his legs as his low-pitch voice forced him to lean on his chair. His strained voice could also be owed to the fact that he joined the Mamelodi Sundowns fans in celebration as their joy overflowed to invading the pitch after the final whistle of referee Masixole Bambiso in extra-time.

But perhaps, Mngqithi’s overwhelmed figure in Rustenburg was an indication that even serial winners are awestruck sometimes. Such that being modest happens involuntarily. Sundowns tightened their sheer dominance in the local top-flight as they claimed a domestic treble after beating champions Marumo Gallants 2-1 to win the Nedbank Cup. ALSO READ: We want to finish in the top eight - SuperSport midfielder Jesse Donn

The Brazilians had won the MTN8 earlier in the season, their first in 14 years, while they wrapped up their fifth successive league title in March – and 12th overall in the Premier Soccer League era. While the Nedbank Cup final win over Gallants marked a treble, Sundowns had pinned their eyes on the coveted Caf Champions League crown, hoping to claim an unprecedented quadruple. Yes, that’s how far Sundowns have gone in aiming to tighten their grip not only locally but on the continent that winning everything on offer is the language that everyone speaks at Chloorkop.

But even in the midst of that success after bagging a whopping 15 trophies in less than a decade, Mngqithi insisted they are not head and shoulders above their 15 counterparts. “I would not agree because when you look at the stats in this game, day and age you have to be very objective,” said the Sundowns’ co-coach after Peter Shalulile and Thapelo Morena’s goals won them the match. “For you to be objective, you need to use a lot of data to justify whether its real dominance or is it just margins here and there. We’ve got some marginal gains, maybe because of the technical team we have.”

Really, who’s Mngqithi fooling? Because this is not even about the deep pockets that has made it easier for them to raid the market with no competition, even from rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. There’s a lot that goes into preparing a player, prior to him having a winning mentality. Within the Sundowns squad, there were players that were signed from the so-called small teams, who are now talismen.

Signed from the then relegated Black Leopards, Khuliso Mudau has gone on to become one of the best – if not the best – right back in the top-flight. And that’s a feat money can’t buy! Sundowns have also proven that too many cooks do not spoil the broth as long as everyone knows their roles, and they are trusted by the right support structure.