COMMENT: Molefi Ntseki is already feeling the pressure at Kaizer Chiefs

It is not often a team’s success permutation can be associated with pre-season form or ability to produce results while blending a team together. However, not every team is labelled the ‘cup kings’ of their own nation.

Stand up Kaizer Chiefs, a 53 year old glory house rich with history and pride but not the relative trophy parades in recent years. Amakhosi’s decision to appoint Molefi Ntseki (ex-Head of Development at the club) as the replacement of club legend Arthur Zwane was met with great concern by the club's most loyal supporters. Several questions of experience, pedigree and tactical equity were at the forefront and with two pre-season games already done and under a week to go before the league commences, those doubts have only been heightened.

Ntseki’s reputation as the “Head Cook” in an otherwise heated Amakhosi kitchen is suffocating with the coach 's fingers burnt with every tactical tinker and transfer. The Glamour Boys have roped in the services of six players with Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Spiwe Given Msimango, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Edson Daniel Castillo Garcia, Pule Mmodi and Ranga Chivaviro entering the gates of Naturena. The new arrivals were identified as direct solutions to very clear Chiefs deficiencies in various departments.

However, although unfair to draw any comparison so soon to Zwane’s tenure last season, a couple of similar traits can already be identified in both boxes, a struggle to convert chances and frailties defending them. Chiefs have churned out 180 minutes against Yanga SC of Tanzania and Botswana’s Township Rollers in the last two weeks and are yet to find the back of the net, a huge concern for a club that recently bolstered their offensive line. Amakhosi will kick off their 2023/2024 DStv Premiership Season against Chippa United in five days and given the indications, the club are expected to call for patience and support as Ntseki seeks to stamp his vision on Amakhosi.

A huge crowd is almost guaranteed to fill the Moses Mabhida Stadium with expectations and new season permutations, and will expect to see the men in Gold and Black burst out in positivity and direction. Ntseki and his boys will have the huge task of presenting a very attractive display, one that will serve up the right starter from the now well-guarded pot of Ntseki. @ScribeSmiso