COMMENT: Reality check as dominant Sundowns moer Chiefs, while fans turn CKO spectacle to ‘UFC’ battle

It was a beautiful spectacle at the FNB Stadium on Saturday as over 80,000 fans packed into the calabash to witness a football spectacle, and Sundowns made sure of that with a silky and tactically dominant performance. But the action wasn't only on the pitch, in the stands there were parallel ‘UFC’ fights taking place just as Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners was running riot, terrorising Reeve Frosler in the right back channel for the Amakhosi.

More on the UFC antics a little later. There were sorry pitch invasions too, as unhappy Chiefs fans took it upon themselves to square up with the referee, while plastic bottles and cups were used as missiles in the direction of the referees. Sad. For the first time in a little while, I was one of those 80,000 fans with my friends, fellow Kaizer Chiefs-backing Wandile Hlophe and Mthoko Lutseke, an ill-honoured Orlando Pirates fan who was unashamedly backing Mamelodi Sundowns on the day like many other Bucs fans. We drove in from Randburg around 4pm and got to the stadium safely and on time. The Joburg Metro Police were out in their numbers, with their presence felt from as early as the N1 and Soweto interchange, kudos.

Kaizer Chiefs supporters during the Carling Knockout Cup match against Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB stadium. Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers As we parked, the first signs of trouble were glaringly obvious, scores of beer bottles strewn around the parking area, those poor car tyres, I thought. But the signs and effects of the alcohol-fuelled fans wouldn't take long to see it's effects. The general and accepted principle at the football stadium is that people must be seated throughout the game and perhaps during a moment of excitement and goal side action, it is accepted you may stand in anticipation before retreating to your seat again.

We were seated at one of the lower tier seats and it was quite a nightmare as drunk fans and rational do not mix too well. They refused to sit down, blocking the pitch view of those seated behind them, and before too long, we had the first bust-up between two fans. A furious left-handed slap by a man dressed in black met the face of a guy in a navy and white top. I recorded more than 5 fights in stands yesterday,this happens in every match ,it’s very easy to avoid such ,if you’re a pirates fan or Sundowns fan just go where other fans are,dont mix yourself with Kaizer chiefs fans pic.twitter.com/HbFCxRsNZr

— SabeloStorm (@sabelostorm) November 3, 2024 Enraged, the guy in black went back for more, took his gold watch off, handed over his man bag to a fan before unleashing more venom. It was a poor and unfortunate situation as there were pockets of young women and children who had to witness this uncouth behaviour.

Of course, others wilfully smoked weed and cigarettes in the stands too, also unfortunate and with little regard for others around them. Throughout the match, we probably witnessed at least four/five fights in our little section, and only in one incident did the stewards and the SA Police Service Public Order Policing posted in front of the fans get involved. It must be furiously difficult to managed 80,000 fans, so it is probably down to the fans to change their behaviour and police each other on scummy behaviour.

From those throwing bottles onto the field in protest of the refereeing, Chiefs fans must and can do better. Kaizer Chiefs striker Ranga Chivaviro battles for the ball with Mamelodi Sundowns player Mothobi Mvala during the Carling Knockout Cup match at the FNB stadium. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers Kaizer Chiefs is probably the biggest single sporting brand in South Africa by a mile, nobody comes close, perhaps not even the all-conquering Springboks or Bafana Bafana, so for the sake of us all, Chiefs fans’ bad behaviour must be condemned and the club should also probably be handed a strong fine and a possible fan ban, to communicate strongly and decisively to the supporters that bad fan behaviour is not good for the game and it will not be accepted. The targeting of goalie Fiacre Ntwari and striker Ranga Chivaviro by the fans is a story for another day, but that too requires a level of sobriety and some maturity.

If there's any good thing that came out from the 4-0 drubbing by Sundowns, it's probably the fact that Manqoba Mngqithi has given the fans of Phefeni a brutal wake up call, a reality check. Chiefs are on the up, but they are not back to the top, not just yet. So to fellow Chiefs fans, going forward, perhaps let's lower the expectations, enjoy the journey with our bright young stars under new coach Nasreddine Nabi, enjoy the football and before not too long, we can start to dream again.