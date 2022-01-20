Compact Cup, a lifeline for action-starved keepers Ricardo Goss and Itumeleng Khune

Cape Town - The Compact Cup has thrown Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ricardo Goss a lifeline at a time when his career has seemingly hit a dead end since he has rarely played Premiership match this season. Goss has been on the sidelines for most of the season, He was competing with Ugandan Denis Onyango, Zambian Kennedy Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse for a place in the matchday squads. The goalkeeper contingent at Sundowns also included Jody February at one stage this season. However, he has since moved out on a loan spell.

Goss has played only two games this season and is in much the same boat as the Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune, who has rarely played in the past few months. Khune was last in action in the MTN8 quarterfinal, in mid-August last year, when Chiefs lost to Sundowns on penalties. However, the fans, who are the sole selectors for the Compact Cup teams and Goss and Khune had enough votes for secure starting XI berths in their teams. Khune will play for Warriors FC, Goss will run out for Dinaledi FC in the Compact Cup semi-finals at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday,

Goss is one of seven Sundowns players in the Dinaledi team, drawn from SuperSport United, Sundowns, Marumo Gallants and Sekhukhune. They will be going up against Coastal United in the first semi-final and Goss knows what to expect from the opposition. Coastal United's Premiership teams include Cape Town City, Stellenbosch United, Chippa United and Baroka FC. "Obviously, they've got speed upfront, they've got height too, so we will need to deal with that," said Goss, who was the keeper choice ahead of Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams.

"In the middle, they have a lot of experience in (Mogakolodi) Ngele, (Mpho) Makola, (Thabo) Nodada and (Nathan) Sinkala. We will need to be prepared to deal with those players. "We also have to deal with the free-kicks from Ngele as well as the place of (Ashley) Du Preez and (Evidence) Makgopa who is smart at holding up the ball for his teammates."

Goss is familiar with his teammates and feels he will gel with the matchday squad on Saturday. The only player Goss has not played with is Marumo Gallants central midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, who formerly played for AmaZulu. “I have played with everybody in this team except Phillip Ndlondlo," said Goss. "I know most of the guys in the team and that will be good for us. "I think most of us have actually played together, when you look at it, especially at the national team level. It is going to help our team tremendously. I think we just need to finish off the (scoring) chances when it comes our way."

Compact Cup fixtures: Saturday, Moses Mabhida Stadium, semi-finals: 3pm: Coastal United v Dinaledi

6pm: Warriors v Amabutho Saturday, 29 January, FNB Stadium: 12 noon: 3rd-4th Play-off