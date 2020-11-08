Competition for places is good for the club, says Sundowns’ new boy George Maluleka

CAPE TOWN – New Mamelodi Sundowns signing George Maluleka is enjoying life at the club having joined the reigning DStv champions in July from Kaizer Chiefs.

One thing Maluleka has encountered at the Brazilians is the number of players who can play in his position, but that’s something he feels is good for the club.

“Competition is always good, especially in an environment like Mamelodi Sundowns,” Maluleka, who has played two games in the league – both off the bench – so far this, told the club’s website.

“You have to be at your best every time you get a chance so it’s very good for the team as well. It makes us stronger as a collective and also pushes you as an individual,” Malukela continued.

“When it comes to the media, to be honest, I have never really paid attention to allegations or rumours that said as my only focus and objective is to play football so I try by all means to avoid such, so I stay focused on the journey ahead.