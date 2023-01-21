Durban — Orlando Pirates, still high on confidence from their previous result, will look to make it back-to-back victories when they face Stellenbosch FC at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm. The Buccaneers seemed to have put behind them their recent goalscoring troubles as they hit the target against Golden Arrows.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will hope his side will use the arrival of new striker Souaibou Marou as a boost to finish off the chances they create. The recent up-turn of form by clubs like Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City has seen the hosts slip to the verge of dropping out of the top eight. What will worry the Sea Robbers’ faithful is that Pirates are closer to the relegation zone than to a CAF Champions League slot at the halfway point of the campaign.

The visit of Stellies will be welcome by Pirates though, considering their impressive record against their Western Cape opponents. Pirates have lost just a single encounter in the last 10 against Stellies, drawing three and winning six, but they will have to go back three years to find their last victory at Orlando Stadium. Riveiro will hope his men can claim all the points on offer and move back into the top four and continue their fight for a Champions League spot.

Stellies coach Steve Barker welcomed the arrival of New Zealand international striker Andre De Jong from Royal AM, looking to reinforce their blunt attacking line. Stellenbosch are two points above the relegation zone and are in desperate need of a positive result away from home. In the other match of the day, SuperSport United and Richards Bay FC will meet in a surprising second versus third clash.

The Natal Rich Boyz have already outdone themselves in the 2022/2023 campaign, capturing nearly enough points to ensure another season in the top flight. The KwaZulu-Natal outfit have lost only to current log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in their last 11 outings, drawing four and claiming an impressive six wins. The most integral element of the club’s success in their debut season has been their stingy defensive unit.

Coach Pitso Dladla’s structure and organisation has seen them concede just eight goals in 17 matches, their record only bettered by Sundowns who have conceded just two less. Matsatsantsa will welcome Richards Bay to the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday evening in a 5.30pm kick-off. @ScribeSmiso