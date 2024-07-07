CONFIRMED: Kaizer Chiefs finally announce new coach Nasreddine Nabi’s appointment

After weeks and weeks of speculation, Kaizer Chiefs have finally confirmed the worst kept secret in South African football — Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi is their new head coach. The Soweto giants made the announcement on Sunday evening, almost a week after letting Cavin Johnson go. Johnson had served as the club’s interim head coach following the sacking of Molefi Ntseki before the turn of the year.

— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 1, 2024 Hit the ground running AmaKhosi and their hordes of supporters will be hoping Nabi hits the ground running as he aims to restore the club’s tarnished reputation. It will be a tough ask for a club known to be impatient with their coaches. Chiefs finished 10th in the league last season, and the club, arguably the biggest in the country, haven’t lifted any silverware since winning the back in 2014/15.

The closest they came to ending their league drought was during the 2019/20 season when they were cruising towards the title under German Ernst Middendorp. The season was brought to an abrupt halt by the Covid-19 pandemic, and when it restarted again, they couldn’t build up enough steam to get over the finish line. That failure ultimately cost Middendorp his job, and the coaches who followed have struggled to get going. Current SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt was brutally fired despite leading the club to a CAF Champions League final. Chiefs were first linked with Nabi last year after Arthur Zwane was fired. Talks broke down after failing to reach an agreement over the make-up of his backroom staff, and Ntseki was instead appointed.