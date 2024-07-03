CONFIRMED: Rulani Mokwena leaves Mamelodi Sundowns after historic season

Mokwena’s departure comes after the 37-year-old guided the club to a seventh straight DStv Premiership title, with their only loss in the league coming on the final day. They were prevented from completing a domestic double by Orlando Pirates in the final of the Nedbank Cup. Last week, Mokwena spoke about how he was planning on having a better season, and said he wanted to win evern competition the club played in.

Read Mamelodi Sundowns’ statement in full below Mamelodi Sundowns and Rhulani (sic) Mokwena amicably concluded an agreement bringing to an end Rhulani Mokwena’s employment as Head Coach. Sundowns wishes to express its gratitude to Rhulani Mokwena for his contribution to the successes and achievements of the Club during his tenure as Head Coach. Rhulani Mokwena will forever be part of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family and the club wishes him all of the very best with his future endeavours. .

The decision of Mamelodi Sundowns was taken by the Board taking into account the objectives and expectations of the Club and was not influenced or based on the recommendation of any individual associated with the Club. Sundowns is deeply committed to the development and growth of South African coaches and players. Coach Manqoba Mngqithi and the Technical Team will continue to lead and take control of the training and preparation of the players for the upcoming season.