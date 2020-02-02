Controversial header the killer blow as Highlands defeat visiting Baroka









Defender Bevan Fransman scored the only goal for his side as they beat Baroka FC in a tight clash in Tembisa on Saturday evening. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – Highlands Park saw off visiting Baroka FC with a controversial header for a 1-0 win in their PSL Absa Premiership clash at the Makhulong Stadium, Tembisa, on Saturday evening. There was very little between the two sides on the night and Highlands just about deserved to edge their opponents. Both teams battled to strike up cohesion in the first-half attacks and the goalkeepers were not really tested. Highlands appeared more compact in defence and that marked a big improvement for a side that came into the match with three consecutive defeats. Baroka, on the other hand, were impressive in their build-ups but they could not strike up an understanding with their front-runners.

As a result, goalmouth action was fairly limited as the game was mostly confined to the middle of the park.

In the 39th minute, Mokete Mogaila of Highlands was sandwiched between two Baroka defenders as he tried to force his way through in the penalty box but lost his balance and went sprawling on the turf. Referee Jelous 'Jelly' Chavani turned Highlands' appeals for a penalty.

In the final minute of the first half, Mothobi Mvala of Highlands was stretchered off after taking a heavy knock to his left foot.

There were first-half yellow-card bookings for Mlungisi Mbunjana (Highlands) and Matome Kgoetyane (Baroka).

When second-half play started Baroka showed the greater enterprise and a few half chances emerged, but Highlands goalkeeper Marlon Heugh staved off the danger with minimal effort.

Highlands had an excellent chance to open the scoring in the 51st minute when Lesenya Ramoraka shook off his marker and had a shot on goal but it was splendidly turned away for a corner by Baroka keeper Ayanda Dlamini.

The stalemate was finally broken in the 70th with a controversial goal by Bevan Fransman after Highlands reeled in a throw-in from near the corner. Fransman’s header was headed clear by Baroka central defender Denwin Farmer who was positioned behind the goalline. Both the ref and the assistant ref agreed that the ball had crossed the goalline before Farmer’s desperate failed attempt.

Baroka made a desperate effort to find the equaliser but they were twice denied by Highlands keeper Heugh who was well-positioned each time to avert the threat.

In the fourth minute of seven minutes of added injury time, Baroka was denied by the crossbar after Highlands nervously failed to clear their lines in a hectic goalmouth melee.

African News Agency (ANA)