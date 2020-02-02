CAPE TOWN – Highlands Park saw off visiting Baroka FC with a controversial header for a 1-0 win in their PSL Absa Premiership clash at the Makhulong Stadium, Tembisa, on Saturday evening.
There was very little between the two sides on the night and Highlands just about deserved to edge their opponents.
Both teams battled to strike up cohesion in the first-half attacks and the goalkeepers were not really tested.
Highlands appeared more compact in defence and that marked a big improvement for a side that came into the match with three consecutive defeats.
Baroka, on the other hand, were impressive in their build-ups but they could not strike up an understanding with their front-runners.