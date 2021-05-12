Controversial Stuart Baxter linked with a return to Kaizer Chiefs - report

The name of former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was trending on Twitter on Wednesday as the coach is being linked with a sensational return to Naturena, as a possible successor to Gavin Hunt. Hunt’s side are currently in 10th place domestically and fan opinion towards him is divided. His detractors feel that he should be doing considerably better, especially as the core of his side managed to finish second in the league last season.

Defenders of Hunt point to the fact that he could not improve the side due to their transfer ban and that he inherited a team that was psychologically shattered after having lost the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day of last season.

A report on iDiskiTimes revealed Baxter could replace Hunt.

Baxter previously coached Chiefs in a successful three-year stint, leading the club to two league titles, the Nedbank Cup and one MTN 8 tournament success.

Since the departure of the Englishman, Chiefs have been unable to challenge for trophies.

Baxter is currently a free agent after recently ending a short spell with English League Two club Walsall.

He was controversially sacked by Indian Super League club Odisha FC in February after claiming that is players "would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.

The 67-year-old Baxter has coached more than 17 different teams in a coaching career that spans 36-years. He is well-traveled, having coached in his native England, South Africa, Portugal, Sweden, Japan, Turkey, and India.

IOL Sport