Could Kaizer Chiefs fans be set to protest against club?

DURBAN – Could Kaizer Chiefs fans be set to protest?

Disgruntled fans of Kaizer Chiefs are threatening to protest at the club's headquarters in Naturena this month due to the club’s on-field struggles.

#KaizerChiefsProtest was trending on Twitter on Friday as fans of the club voiced their discontent towards the club's management, who they feel are not doing a good job.

Apparently the Kaizer Chiefs faithful will be marching to the Kaizer Chiefs offices at Naturena to protect against the poor Management that's been happening within the organization in the last few years which lad the team trophyless for the past 9 years now.. #KaizerChiefsProtest — The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) May 7, 2021

A source from Kaizer Chiefs informed IOL Sport that the club are aware of the planned protests but cannot comment on it at this stage.

The Soweto giants lost the league title in dramatic fashion last season as they seemed to be sailing to domestic success before a slump in form in the bio-bubble saw them eventually pipped by Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day.

The psychological damage caused by the dramatic league title loss as well as the transfer ban are still being felt by Amakhosi’s players as they have struggled for consistency this season.

Our voices matter and we shall use them. Joburg based Khosis have taken an important step. We are in it together #KaizerChiefsProtest pic.twitter.com/FsxnfwmFdw — CAFCL QUARTERFINALIST (@Sgadi28) May 7, 2021

They are ninth in the league standings and were humiliated in the Nedbank Cup by GladAfrica Championship side Richards Bay FC back in February.

The opinion of fans towards coach Gavin Hunt is mixed. Some feel that the team’s struggles this season are no fault of the coach who is currently the most decorated coach in the PSL with four domestic titles, following the departure of Pitso Mosimane to Al Ahly at the end of last season.

#KaizerChiefsProtest First step, It will be a very peaceful protest🙏🏿 if our early demands are not met in the Transfer window we will retaliate with hooliganism!!!! pic.twitter.com/QtudP96Z9e — Sbuda (@sbuda_hlophe) May 7, 2021

Others feel that the Chiefs mentor should be doing better especially as the core of his squad is the same players that nearly won the league title last season.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport