FILE - Mandla Ncikazi has parted ways with Golden Arrows after guiding the club to their highest ever league season. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Could Mandla Ncikazi be off to Orlando Pirates after parting ways with Golden Arrows?

CAPE TOWN – Golden Arrows on Wednesday evening announced that they had parted ways with head coach Mandla Ncikazi.

Ncikazi was at the helm when Arrows finished the past DStv Premiership season in fourth, their highest ever finish in the top flight.

“Lamontville Golden Arrows F. C. announces that the club along with Coach Mandla Ncikazi have reached an agreement to amicably part ways,” the club said on its Facebook page.

“We would like to thank him for his exceptional service, in different spells, over a 15 year period. Not only in the first team but also in the youth structures and the past, present and future stars produced during his time.

“He leaves through an open door and like any member of the family, he is welcome back at any time. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Naturally, Ncikazi’s departure, especially after a successful season with the KZN club, has led to speculation among the Twitterati.

“How about Orlando pirates Hire Mandla Ncikazi and Dan Malisela as co-coaches and Lehlohonolo Seema as assistant coach. Pirates has skillful players, these coaches always give players freedom in the field,” wrote The Great Venda @JustJamal.

“Steve Kompela is going to pirates his assistance will be Mandla Ncikazi trust me,” Tweeted @Thando39217628, linking the former Maritzburg United head coach with a reunion with his former boss, who is Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi’s number two at Chloorkop.

