Could Mandla Ncikazi be off to Orlando Pirates after parting ways with Golden Arrows?

Ncikazi was at the helm when Arrows finished the past DStv Premiership season in fourth, their highest ever finish in the top flight.

CAPE TOWN – Golden Arrows on Wednesday evening announced that they had parted ways with head coach Mandla Ncikazi.

“Lamontville Golden Arrows F. C. announces that the club along with Coach Mandla Ncikazi have reached an agreement to amicably part ways,” the club said on its Facebook page.

“We would like to thank him for his exceptional service, in different spells, over a 15 year period. Not only in the first team but also in the youth structures and the past, present and future stars produced during his time.

“He leaves through an open door and like any member of the family, he is welcome back at any time. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”