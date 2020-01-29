DURBAN – Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama has gone through enough agony at his previous clubs that he can speak with authority about what it means to lose out on the title race.
His focus recently suggests that he doesn’t want to experience it again - and now at a club with a history of winning championships. Manyama is fast proving to be a messiah for Amakhosi when the chips are down and also a key initiator of the club’s deadly attacks. He is creating and scoring for the Glamour Boys as they continue in their pursuit for league honours.
When Chiefs had thrown everything at Lamontville Golden Arrows the past weekend without success, Manyama surfaced and delivered a sucker punch of a goal at the death. The goal secured them a further three points to help them drift away from other Absa Premiership title chasers at the summit of the log.
The victory helped Chiefs to stretch their lead to 10 points ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns. Chiefs have amassed 45 points from 19 games while the defending league champions, Sundowns, are on 35 points after 18 league outings.
Manyama has dazzled for Amakhosi this season in the middle of the park. But his form should come as no surprise because he knows how much the league title means to him.