Could this be a case of third time lucky for Lebo?









Lebogang Manyama has gone through enough agony to know what it means to lose out on a title race. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix DURBAN – Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama has gone through enough agony at his previous clubs that he can speak with authority about what it means to lose out on the title race. His focus recently suggests that he doesn’t want to experience it again - and now at a club with a history of winning championships. Manyama is fast proving to be a messiah for Amakhosi when the chips are down and also a key initiator of the club’s deadly attacks. He is creating and scoring for the Glamour Boys as they continue in their pursuit for league honours. When Chiefs had thrown everything at Lamontville Golden Arrows the past weekend without success, Manyama surfaced and delivered a sucker punch of a goal at the death. The goal secured them a further three points to help them drift away from other Absa Premiership title chasers at the summit of the log. The victory helped Chiefs to stretch their lead to 10 points ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns. Chiefs have amassed 45 points from 19 games while the defending league champions, Sundowns, are on 35 points after 18 league outings. Manyama has dazzled for Amakhosi this season in the middle of the park. But his form should come as no surprise because he knows how much the league title means to him.

In his debut season in top flight football during his stint with Ajax Cape Town, the Tembisa-born midfielder missed out on a maiden league triumph on the last day of the league at the expense of Orlando Pirates.

The Urban Warriors were three points away from glory but fluffed that opportunity when they shared the spoils with Maritzburg United in a 2-all stalemate.

On the other hand, the Buccaneers also needed maximum points, against Abafana Bes’thende, and for Ajax to stumble when they squared off with the Team of Choice.

The Sea Robbers defeated Abafana Bes’thende 2-1 at Orlando Stadium while the Urban Warriors drew with the Team of Choice and they lost the league.

Manyama was made to wait for seven years before he could challenge for another league title but Cape Town City came third in 2016/17.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

At the end of the season, Manyama scooped multiple Premier Soccer League awards which comprised the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot, Players' Player of the Season and Footballer of the Season. Despite winning the individual awards, Manyama couldn’t get his hands on the league title. Bidvest Wits ran away with the championship.

Manyama is now working diligently to end his 10-year wait for league honours. His statistics are a clear indication of how much he wants to win the league. In 18 league appearances, Manyama has notched five strikes and contributed with seven assists. He is letting his boots do the talking and is proving to be a vital cog in coach Ernst Middendorp's strategy.

Chiefs still have to lock horns with Sundowns, Pirates and Wits (twice). Winning these matches will go a long way in determining their fate in the league. And there is no doubt that Manyama’s contribution will be central as he has proven in this campaign.







The Mercury

Like us on Facebook