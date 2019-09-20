Jozef Vukusic is the new boss at Usuthu. Photo: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – It must be very unsettling for a team that campaigns in the elite league to remain trapped at the bottom of the league table. It matters not whether it is at the start of the season or at the halfway mark. This is a psychological battle that AmaZulu have to contend with and break away from the dreaded spot.

Usuthu are languishing at the basement of the table after five league matches with only two points and have been forced to change the coach already.

The club’s General Manager, Lunga Sokhela, is adamant that Usuthu are not in a crisis even though their decision to fire Cavin Johnson looks like a sign of panic.

“I don’t think we have a crisis. I think tweaking here and there, things can change things very quickly,” Sokhela said yesterday.

On Wednesday, Usuthu officially unveiled Slovakian Jozef Vukusic as their new head coach on a three year contract.

“I’m very confident that we will be able to climb the log,” Sokhela said.

The Mercury

